Sign up is currently underway for local Holiday Food & Gift Programs at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.

Sign up started on Oct. 1 and families are encouraged to sign up by Nov. 22. Information gathered during the sign up period is distributed to local agencies that provide food and gifts to families during the holiday season.

Applications are available at CAPWN Administration Building, 3350 10th St., in Gering. Applicants are required to bring proof of income for the entire household.

For more questions, contact Carmen Trevino, 308-635-3089. Organizations or individuals who are interested in sponsoring a child or family can also contact Trevino.