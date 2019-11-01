Plans are being made for the 2019 Veterans Day parade which will be on Monday, Nov. 11.

The parade will be held at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at 19th Avenue and East Overland and will proceed east on East Overland to Third Avenue in Scottsbluff.

Any organizations or persons who would like to participate in the Veterans Day parade, please contact John J Brehm at the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643.