Plans are being made for the 2019 Veterans Day parade which will be on Monday, Nov. 11.
The parade will be held at 11 a.m.
The parade will start at 19th Avenue and East Overland and will proceed east on East Overland to Third Avenue in Scottsbluff.
Any organizations or persons who would like to participate in the Veterans Day parade, please contact John J Brehm at the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.