KIMBALL — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices in March in Harrisburg and Kimball.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members to share concerns about issues, receive assistance with federal agencies such as USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS, or take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations in the Panhandle: Tuesday, March 3 at the Banner County Courthouse, 204 State Street, Harrisburg from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. MST and Tuesday, March 17 at the Kimball Public Library, 208 South Walnut Street, Kimball from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.