WASHINGTON, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices in January, in Oshkosh, Chadron and Rushville.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS, relay concerns about federal issues, or get assistance in taking advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

— Monday, Jan. 13, Garden County Courthouse, 611 Main St., Oshkosh; 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

— Tuesday, Jan. 14, Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main St. Chadron; 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

— Tuesday, Jan. 28, Sheridan County Courthouse, 301 East 2nd St., Rushville; 12 – 1 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.