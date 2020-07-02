WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) opened nominations this week for the 2020 Angels in Adoption Award for Nebraska’s Third District.

Angels in Adoption, a project of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, provides Members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their districts for extraordinary contributions on behalf of children in need of homes.

“In times of hardship, we can be heartened by those doing good works in our communities such as the families in the Third District who open their homes to children in need. The 2020 Angels in Adoption Award will seek to highlight those serving our community and the love they provide to youth in need of adoption and foster care. I look forward to reviewing the nominations.”

To make a nomination, please visit AdrianSmith.house.gov/AngelsinAdoption. Nominations must be received by Friday, July 10.

For more information on Angels in Adoption, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.