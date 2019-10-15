SCOTTSBLUFF — The office of Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host Senior Service Fairs in Scottsbluff to coincide with Medicare Open Enrollment.

Officials from the Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) will offer one-on-one consultations on available Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Seniors seeking assistance should bring a complete list of their prescriptions, including dosage information.

Representatives from Social Security and the VA will be on hand to answer questions. Complimentary blood pressure screenings will be provided by nursing students from Western Nebraska Community College (in Scottsbluff), the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Kearney Division (in Grand Island), and Southeast Community College (in Beatrice).

The fair will be Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Meridian Trust Building, 3321 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Fairs will also be held in Grand Island and Beatrice.