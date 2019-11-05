Washington DC — Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released his media schedule for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The events listed below are for planning purposes only and are not open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Members of the media and public are invited to attend:
— 8:15 a.m.
Congressman Adrian Smith participates in the Gering Junior High School Veterans Day Program – (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC), Gering Junior High School, North Gymnasium, 800 Q St, Gering
— 11 a.m.
Congressman Adrian Smith participates in The American Legion Post 36 Veterans Day Program– (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
American Legion Post #36
1425 9th St., Gering
