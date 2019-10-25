SCOTTSBLUFF — Soroptimist of Scotts Bluff County announces the availability of Live Your Dream Awards to assist women with primary financial responsibility for their family. The cash award provides financial support for these women as they seek to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. In addition to providing the primary financial support for their families, eligible applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program and must demonstrate financial need.

For further information, and a check list to determine eligibility, contact Betsy Vidlak at betsyjane81@gmail.com or visit the Soroptimist International of the Americas web site. If you know a member of SI of Scotts Bluff County ask her for assistance. Deadline for application is Nov. 15.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the Panhandle community.

The local club was chartered in 1958. Meetings are held in the Scotts Bluff Country Club at noon on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.