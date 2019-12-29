Do you excel in knowledge and information? Join the Soroptimists on Jan. 25 for Trivia night at the Gering Civic Center.
The event is called Trivia, Tapas, and Treasures. Look forward to a fast paced, three round, Trivia contest. The evening will also include Tapas (heavy appetizers), a large silent auction, and cash bar.
Prize money of $1,000 will be awarded to the top three teams. Doors open at 5 p.m., with trivia at 6 p.m.
If you would like to become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item for the event, please contact Rosalie Kramer at kramersvr@charter.net.
Tickets go on sale for this event on Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Midwest Theater in person and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.