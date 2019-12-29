Do you excel in knowledge and information? Join the Soroptimists on Jan. 25 for Trivia night at the Gering Civic Center.

The event is called Trivia, Tapas, and Treasures. Look forward to a fast paced, three round, Trivia contest. The evening will also include Tapas (heavy appetizers), a large silent auction, and cash bar.

Prize money of $1,000 will be awarded to the top three teams. Doors open at 5 p.m., with trivia at 6 p.m.

If you would like to become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item for the event, please contact Rosalie Kramer at kramersvr@charter.net.

Tickets go on sale for this event on Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Midwest Theater in person and online.