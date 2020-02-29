SCOTTSBLUFF — Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is seeking applications for their Community Grant Awards. The awards are for non-profit organizations that work to improve the lives of women and girls in our communities. For an application blank or further information contact Nellene Mailander at 308-631-9869 or copperpan1010@gmail.com. Applications will not be automatically mailed to any previous recipient.

Completed applications are due no later than April 10. Only completed applications will be accepted. The grant will not fund recognition and award dinners or related events.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the panhandle community. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by visiting Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.