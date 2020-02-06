South Subunit mountain lion season closed effective immediately

LINCOLN, Neb. — The mountain lion harvest season in the South Subunit of the Pine Ridge closed effective immediately on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The harvest limit of four mountain lions (one female and three males) has been reached. The close of the season has been posted on Game and Parks’ mountain lion harvest season webpage (outdoornebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting) and 1-800 number that hunters are required to check before hunting mountain lions each day.

The harvest season in the North Subunit of the Pine Ridge remains open to people with permits for that area. No mountain lions have been harvested in that unit. The season in the North Subunit will close when four total mountain lions, or two females, are harvested, whichever occurs first.