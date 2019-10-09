CHADRON — The Chadron Public Library is hosting “Trading Stories: A Native American Film Festival” on Oct. 17-19 at the library, 507 Bordeaux St.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 with a special children’s story time on the Lakota, followed by an animated movie series “Raven.”

At 5:30 p.m. is a reception, followed at 6:30 p.m. with Nebraska Humanities speaker Nancy Gillis on “Native Tribes and the Homestead Act.”

The evening wraps up with the movie and discussion of “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” filmed in the local area.

A number of documentaries will be shown on Friday, Oct. 18, starting at 12:30 p.m. with “Spirit in Glass.” At 1:15 p.m. is the documentary “The Circle,” followed at 3 p.m. by “Ohiyesa, The Soul of an Indian.” At 4 p.m. is a screening of “Black Indians: An American Story,” followed by a break for refreshments.

The day wraps up with a film on Native American musicians and their influencer on rock and jazz, “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.”

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the library screens the film “Tiger Eyes” followed by a discussion at 2 p.m. Then at 4 p.m., Nebraska Humanities speaker Phyllis Stone will talk about the “Lifestyle of the Dakota Women.”

The film festival comes to a close at 5:30 p.m. with the documentary “Dawnland,” followed by a discussion.

All events are open to the public free of charge. For more information, contact the Chadron Public Library at 308-432-0531.