ALLIANCE – On Monday, Sept. 30, the Alliance Public Library will host a special story time at 4 p.m. in the Community Rooms at the library. Alexandra Mason, the education curator at the Riverside Discovery Center, will give a presentation about animals we find “Down in the Dirt.”

She will bring several animal guests with her, which may include snakes, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and turtles. Mason visited during the summer reading program with Ralph, the education opossum, to talk about nocturnal animals.

The program is free and open to the public. Story time is for children ages 3-6, but for this special program, families are invited to attend as well. Children do not have to be registered for story time to attend, although parents can still register their children any time during regular library hours.

The library will still have story time at the usual times this week: Tuesday, Oct.1 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 3 and 1 p.m. The theme for the week is the letter D; in addition to dirt, we will read books about ducks, dancing dinosaurs, dogs, and donuts.

The next week, Oct. 8 and 10, the Alliance Fire Department will visit each session of story time to teach about fire safety. They will talk about fire prevention, what to do in a fire, how firefighters protect themselves, and what they look like if they come into a fire to rescue you.

For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian, at 308-762-1387.