SIDNEY — The South Platte Natural Resources District (SPNRD) Board of Directors (Board) hosted its monthly meeting on May 12 at the South Platte NRD Conference Room in Sidney.

The South Platte NRD is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. At this time, the office will remain open and staff will continue District operations. Group meetings and gatherings have been canceled or will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Please follow CDC recommendations if you are planning to come into the office. Staff is available by phone and email to answer any of your questions.

Rod Horn, SPNRD General Manager, discussed bids/proposals to select a contractor to replace missing riprap that is exposing the underlying filter fabric near the Principal Spillway Intake Structure at Oliver Reservoir. The Board approved a bid from R&C Welding Fab Trucking & Crane Services, Inc. out of Gering Nebraska and authorized staff to work with the contractor on the terms of the contract to begin the process to replace the riprap.

Travis Glanz, SPNRD water resources coordinator, gave the 2019 Water Usage Report. The precipitation summary showed that the average annual precipitation in 2019 was up from 2018 in each county within the District. Total water usage for all crops was also lower in 2019 than 2018. Ryan Reisdorff, SPNRD water resources specialist, reported to the board the Spring 2020 Report on Active Flowing Segments of Lodgepole Creek showed that 135 miles out of 173 miles of the Lodgepole Creek, that runs through the District, had water. That’s 78% of the creek flowing, and that is the highest number the District has seen since the SPNRD started recording.

The Board discussed Oliver Reservoir Recreation Area concerning the COVID-19 precautions. The Board is leaving the recreation area open, with precaution signs and requests that users follow the CDC and State Directives and recommendations.

For questions or more information please contact the South Platte NRD at 308-254-2377 or visit us online at www.spnrd.org.