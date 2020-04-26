SIDNEY — The South Platte NRD has opted to stay open to conduct district operations.
Staff have canceled all board room reservations for meetings that are not SPNRD related in its building for now. The SPNRD still plans to have its Board of Directors meetings on the second Tuesday of each month, but if that changes it will send out a notification.
The SPNRD asks that everyone follow the CDC recommendations with regards to coming into the office and will monitor visitors for the signs of illness as they come through the door. The SPNRD staff ask anyone experiencing cough, fever, difficulty breathing, or any other illness related symptom to contact the office via phone or email instead of face-to-face interactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.