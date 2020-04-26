SIDNEY — The South Platte NRD has opted to stay open to conduct district operations.

Staff have canceled all board room reservations for meetings that are not SPNRD related in its building for now. The SPNRD still plans to have its Board of Directors meetings on the second Tuesday of each month, but if that changes it will send out a notification.

The SPNRD asks that everyone follow the CDC recommendations with regards to coming into the office and will monitor visitors for the signs of illness as they come through the door. The SPNRD staff ask anyone experiencing cough, fever, difficulty breathing, or any other illness related symptom to contact the office via phone or email instead of face-to-face interactions.