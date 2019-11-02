The Riverside Zoo has added an additional date to its schedule for Spooktacular.

Spooktacular will be held on Nov. 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m.. It’s the 31st year of the event. Children can put on their favorite Halloween costumes and spend the evening exploring different stations through the zoo with fun activities and games.

Admission is $8 per person. Kids 1 and under are free to Spooktacular.

An Area 51 themed Haunted House is available for $5 per person. The haunted house is for ages 13 and up.