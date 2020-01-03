LINCOLN, Neb. — Spring turkey hunting permits for 2020 will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 13.

Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the entire country. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth.

Wild turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy high success rates. In the spring, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11, and the regular shotgun on April 18. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits starting Jan. 13. For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey.

-30-