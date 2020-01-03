LINCOLN, Neb. —Anglers should be aware of changes to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission sport fishing orders that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The changes pertain to daily bag limits, possession limits, length limits and open areas.

The changes are:

Trout – The daily bag and possession limits on cutthroat trout change from five and 12, respectively, to two and four, respectively, and only one fish in the bag can be 12 inches or longer. Cutthroats do not naturally reproduce in Nebraska and are produced in limited numbers in state fish hatcheries. The change is designed to spread fishing opportunity among more people by reducing individual harvest.

Striped bass, white bass or wiper – No harvest is allowed at Omaha’s Zorinsky Lake. This is designed to protect wipers and allow them to grow to a larger size.

Channel catfish – The daily bag limit at Merritt Reservoir and Calamus Reservoir shall include no more than one fish 30 inches or longer. This change is expected to protect larger fish at these reservoirs, which have experienced a reduction in overall size of catfish.

Muskellunge, tiger muskellunge – There is a 50-inch minimum length limit for muskie and tiger muskie at Merritt. This is designed to protect large muskie and establish a destination location and trophy fishery at Merritt.

For an updated summary of fishing regulations and orders, read the 2020 Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides. Find the best places to fish in the coming year by reading the 2020 Fishing Forecast at OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishingforecast. Fishing permits for 2020 can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.