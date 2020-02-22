SCOTTSBLUFF — St. Agnes School will be holding registration for the 2020-2021 school year during the week of Feb. 24-28.
Students in Pre-K-5th grade may register at the school office during the hours of 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. each day. Children entering Pre-K must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and students entering kindergarten must be 5 years old by August 1st. Pre-K and K students must provide a state embossed birth certificate and a record of current immunizations. A $100 non-refundable registration fee is due at the time of registration.
Questions may be directed to Julie Brown at jbrown@st-agnes-school.com or call 308-632-6918 ext #3.
