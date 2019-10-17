SCOTTSBLUFF — St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff is hosting “The Journey of Grief” on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. from Nov. 3 through Dec. 8.

The six-week session, based on the Doug Manning video series, is designed to help the healing process of grief. Meetings will include information and discussion and everyone is welcome.

St. Agnes Catholic Church is located at 2314 Third Ave.

Come in the south door and proceed to the garden level. For information, contact Sister Vera Meis at the church office at 308-632-2541.

