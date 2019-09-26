Scottsbluff — 21st Century Equipment is pleased to announce that they have partnered up with Torrington Livestock, KNEB and Kelley Bean Company to sponsor a benefit concert to support farmers affected by the Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen Irrigation District canal breach and tunnel collapse.

This benefit concert dubbed “Farmer Strong” will feature Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux at the Gering Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 5. 21st Century Equipment is underwriting both bands and will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.

In addition to the concert ticket proceeds, area businesses/individuals have graciously donated the following items that will be auctioned off by Lex Madden of Torrington Livestock and Mike Nuss for Helberg and Nuss during the intermission between acts. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this auction will also go into the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund: Area Pioneer Dealers: Full (50 Bag) Tote of seed corn (variety/hybrid of the farmers choice); Simplot/Dekalb: Full (50 Bag) Tote of Dekalb seed corn (variety/hybrid of the farmers choice); Area Channel Dealers: Full (50 Bag) Tote of seed corn (variety/hybrid of the farmers choice); University of Wyoming: Tuition for 1 Year; WyoTech: (2) $12,000 Tuition Scholarships In State or Out of State; Eastern Wyoming College: Tuition for 1 Year In State or Out of State; Western Nebraska Community College: Tuition for 1 Year; WestCo: 4 Nebraska Tickets (Section 107) for 10/26 PLUS 2 nights in Embassy Suites; Wyoming Cowboy Joe Club: Box seat tickets for a Wyoming Cowboys vs Nevada (10/26); Casey & Tanya Jagers: 4 CSU tickets in section 132 for November 29 game with parking pass; Lex & Jamie Madden: Rockies vs Cardinals Sunday, April 19, 2020; tickets behind home plate; Dinklage Feeders: 2 halves of fresh beef plus processing; Sandberg Implement: Honda walk behind mower

“Advance ticket sales are off to a great start,” Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment, said. “I’m told the Five Rocks Amphitheater has never sold out. Wouldn’t it be great to make this benefit concert a first for this great venue? I’m asking that other ag and non-ag related businesses in the area consider the need and step up and purchase blocks of tickets for their customers and employees.

Terry Gass, vice president of marketing/district manager of 21st Century Equipment, said, “The relationships we develop with the Farmers & Ranchers that we depend on runs much deeper than the transaction. They are our customers, our neighbors, our friends, our partners, and they even feel like family at times.

“We go where the farmers and ranchers go, financially and emotionally. We are honored that we can do something positive and give something back to them in their time of need. We are so appreciative of the local Pioneer and Channel Seed dealers, Simplot, WestCo, Sandberg Implement, the University of Wyoming, EWC, WNCC, Dinklage, the Jagers Family, and the Madden family for their generous donations, as well as the many unnamed individuals in the community who have purchased tickets to give away.”

Tickets are $50 for the front reserved seating, $35 for the next level reserved seating, and $25 for general admission. Tickets are available at 21stCenturyEquipment.com, KNEB.com, and KGOSKERM.com.

Advertising support for this event has been graciously provided by KNEB, KERM, KGOS, Star-Herald, Torrington Telegram, and 21st Century Equipment.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, but cannot make it to the concert, please contact Terry Gass, 308-632-4440, tgass@21stCenturyEquip.com. or Regina Narjes, 308-254-2511, rnarjes@21stCenturyEquip.com.