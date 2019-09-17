SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff would like to advise the motoring public that East 20th Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, Sept.18, for crews to repair a water leak in the area. The closure will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City staff appreciate your patience and use of alternate routes while this work is being performed.

If you have any questions, please contact Jack Satur at 308-630-6258.

