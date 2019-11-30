The District 12 National FFA Organization Leadership Contest was Nov. 20 at Chadron State College. Students from 16 Nebraska high schools competed for a chance to qualify for the 92nd Nebraska FFA State Convention in Lincoln in April 2020. First and second place winners in each event category qualified for the Nebraska state competition.

Hadleigh Hoos of Gordon-Rushville won the Creed Speaking contest and Makenzie Liakos of Bridgeport placed second.

In the Junior Public Speaking contest, Rasine Bolek of Alliance won, while Julia Wilson, also of Alliance, finished second.

Kathryn Blankenship of Banner County secured first placed in the Senior Public Speaking contest, while Brionna Schafer of Alliance punched a ticket to state with her second place finish.

In the Cooperative Speaking contest, Skylar Edmund of Sioux County claimed first, and Kara Barnhart of Garden County earned second place.

Julie Skavdahl of Sioux County and Emily Knote of Hemingford competed in the Natural Resources Speaking Contest earning first and second, respectively.

Cambrea Vogel of Crawford won the Extemporaneous Speaking contest and Patrick Hansen of Creek Valley finished second.

Shanna Jo Weaver of Alliance won Employment Skills and Ana Manning of Potter-Dix placed second.

In the Ag Demonstration contest, the team of Alliance B was first and the Alliance A team finished in second.

Garden County won Conduct of Chapter Meetings and Gordon Rushville was second.

Scottsbluff won Parliamentary Procedure and Morrill A earned second place.