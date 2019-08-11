Students Complete First Summer High School Internship Program at Regional West

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West recently hosted a celebration to recognize its first class of summer high school interns.

At the recognition celebration, each intern presented a capstone project. The project was a presentation of the intern’s experience over the summer, along with details of how the internship influenced the career direction he or she may choose to go following high school.

The Regional West High School Summer Internship Program is a nine-week program in which students in their sophomore, junior or senior years of high school work 20 hours per week at the medical center. By rotating through various departments, both clinical and non-clinical, students gain firsthand experience and knowledge of the health care delivery system.

The program is designed to provide student interns broad and varied exposure to the delivery of health care and the many different occupations it involves, to encourage them to seek a rewarding career in health care.

For more information about Regional West’s summer high school internships, visit www.rwhs.org/careers/internships or contact Scott Alwin, Service Excellence director, at Scott.Alwin@rwhs.org or 308.630.1820.