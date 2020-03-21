GERING — In response to the nationwide COVID-19 situation and in the interest of the health and safety of its students, employees, and the community, Summit Christian College of Gering, ceased all on-campus classes on Friday, March 20.
On Monday, March 23, students will continue their semester courses online. The college has asked all local students living in the dormitory to return home for the rest of the semester. Non-local students with jobs in the community may continue living in the dormitory.
Before implementing these changes, SCC has shared information from the CDC on the symptoms and prevention of COVID-19 and has stressed the importance of practicing these guidelines. The College has also stressed the importance of complying with the requests and mandates of the local, state, and federal authorities.
Summit Christian College’s business office will be open from 8 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the spring semester.
For anyone seeking further information, contact Scott Gribble, director of operations, at 308-632-6933 or sgribble@summitcc.edu.
