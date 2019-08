MITCHELL — Sunflower Alumni are invited to the Yearly Sunflower Alumni Picnic on Aug. 11.

The picnic will be held at the Platte Valley Community Room, 1212 Circle Drive, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and your own plate/silverware service. Drinks will be supplied. There will be door prizes.

Call Cheryl Helser-Garcia at 308-672-0405 or Bob Goss at 308-635-1632 for more information.