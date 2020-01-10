Have you heard about sustainable living? Are you interested in learning more about sustainable living and how small changes can make a big impact in your life?

Leann Sato from Tri City Stormwater will be explaining the everyday impact and how individuals can make small changes that make a big difference the subject.

This free event will be at the Lied Scottsbluff Library Meeting room on Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Bring a water or powerbill to help see where you could change your Carbon Footprint for better living.

The event is part of a community wide Change Your Life Challenge 2020 for Sustainable Living. More details are available on the Facebook page: Change Your Life Challenge 2020 or by contacting Leann Sato, 308-630-8011.