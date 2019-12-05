Tabor Dance Academy presents “Give A Little Christmas” All Christmas Dance Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The performance will be Sunday, Dec 15, at 1:30 p.m. The younger students will start the performance. Older dancers and elite will perform at 4:30 p.m.

Reserved seats are available for $10. All proceeds will benefit two local charities: Firefighter Ministry and Ancova Empowerment Project.

For information, call Tabor Dance Academy, 308-632-2454.