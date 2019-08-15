SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Area Retired School Personnel and the Central Panhandle Chapter Nebraska State Education Association Retired will hold their fall kick-off picnic at 5 p.m. on Aug 19 at 617 E. 28th St. in Scottsbluff. Meat, dessert and drink are provided; please bring a side dish to share.

Guest will be De Tonack, President of the Nebraska State Education Association-Retired, will be the guest.

All retired school personnel and spouses are invited to attend. Contact Twila Griffiths at 308-631-1743 with any questions.