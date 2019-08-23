GERING — West Lawn Cemetery in Gering encountered significant storm damage to trees Tuesday evening. All portions of the cemetery west of the main road will be closed until further notice. Roads have been barricaded in sections that have not been cleared. The public is asked to please stay out of barricaded areas for their safety and to allow staff time to assess trees in the west section for additional damage.

As sections are cleared barricades will be removed and portions of the west half will be reopened. The public is asked to be patient as it may take some time to complete the clean-up process.

For questions regarding the closure, please contact West Lawn Cemetery at 436-6836.