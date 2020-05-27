ALLIANCE — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will begin work on June 1 in Alliance. The project will consist of removal and replacement of the concrete roadway at the Hwy 2 underpass between Howard Street and Black Hills Avenue. Kansas State will be designated as a detour route during construction.
Please contact the Public Works Facility at 308-762-1907 for more information.
