LINCOLN, Neb. – Test Nebraska has added additional testing site locations this week.

A list of locations, dates and times in the Panhandle are as follows:

— Chadron, 355 E. Norfolk Ave., Chadron, Nebraska 69337; June 3, 8 a.m. to noon

— Alliance Fire Department, 315 E. Cheyenne Ave., Alliance; June 4, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

— Scottsbluff, 18 W. 16th Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361; June 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m.

— OshKosh, 115 W. 1st Street, OshKosh, Nebraska 68154; June 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Sidney, 2103 Illinois Street, Sidney, Nebraska 69160, June 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nebraskans who wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

Any citizen showing signs of COVID-19 (high fever, coughing and shortness of breath), or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine. Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately / call 911.

TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test. Widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus, contain it and understand patterns to inform decision-making and save lives. DHHS is providing communication support to the TestNebraska initiative.