GERING – The Longs Peak Boy Scout Council will host the 46th annual Ed Dulaney Canoe Derby on Sept. 21 at Bridgeport State Recreation Area.

“Generally we have 10 troops represented or roughly 100 Scouts,” Chairman of the Canoe Derby Dick Ross, said. “There will be about 50 troop leaders and numerous other volunteers who make the event possible. Many parents come out to see their Scouts in action which is great.”

There are two divisions, one for Novice (younger Scouts) and one for Advanced (older Scouts). Scouts negotiate through an obstacle course as part of the scoring. They are also scored on teamwork; one Scout takes the lead and gives directions. It takes 10-12 judges to make the scoring possible.

For the second year in a row, kayaking is a requirement for the Advanced Division – the same course is used for canoes and kayaks and Scouts are judged on their canoeing/kayaking skills.

“There are other fun activities including paper boat races and a cooking contest with Dutch ovens. Both Scouts and adults participate,” Ross said. “In an effort to engage Cub Scouts and their leaders, event coordinators are offering activities for younger Scouts including archery and a controlled environment BB gun activity. They can also explore canoeing on the water with an adult. Cub Scouts range in age from six to 10 years old.

On Saturday evening, leaders and parents come together for a large camp fire at which time plaques are awarded for First, Second and Third place categories for each division. Mounted on the plaques are a 2019 Canoe Derby patch usually designed by a Scout.

Kathy Dulaney, daughter of the late Ed Dulaney, remembers attending the camp fire numerous times as a youth.

“I was very young but my brothers, Dan and Mike, were heavily involved with Scouting as was our whole family. I remember being at the camp fires over 40 years ago when the awards were presented. It was a big deal; all the Scouts, leaders and volunteers worked really hard to make the event a great outdoor learning experience but also a lot of fun.”

Ed Dulaney started the Canoe Derby in 1973; after his passing in 1979 the event was named after him. Dulaney was a Scout leader for many years and believed in Scouting as an excellent way to shape youth and build confidence. His wife, Vera Dulaney, was also very involved in Scouting to such a degree that she was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1984.

Kathy Dulaney said, “Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dick Ross and all the volunteers, judges, Scout leaders and Scouts themselves for continuing this worth-while event and tradition.”