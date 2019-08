The Fortis Boy Choir will be having its fall auditions on Aug. 29.

Auditions will be held at the St. Francis Episcopal Church, 14 E. 20th St., Scottsbluff, NE. at 5 - 6 p.m. Fortis will also have their first rehearsal that same night from 6 - 7 p.m.

Boys ages 8+ are invited to audition for the choir and attend the first rehearsal.