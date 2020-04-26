SCOTTSBLUFF - In early February, Western Nebraska Community College President Dr. Carmen Simone and Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine signed a collaborative partnership between the two institutions to better serve the communities of western Nebraska.

The partnership, coined The Panhandle Advantage, will provide seamless transfer opportunities for students hoping to turn their two-year degree into a bachelor’s, similar to the path that students majoring in Elementary Education or Business Administration are already on. WNCC and CSC will continue to develop programs that are transferrable, in addition to collaborating on other efforts, including shared advising, community education, and scholarship opportunities.

With the use of online, Interactive Video, and face-to-face classes, WNCC students can secure their associate degree at any of its three campuses. At CSC, a bachelor’s can be almost entirely completed using the same blended technologies, with the exception of the student teaching component for Education degree seekers.

“By working together, WNCC and CSC are able to support students with a clear pathway and, because of the workforce connection, this collaboration is especially meaningful for our communities,” Dr. Simone said. “There are great careers available in the Panhandle for graduates of these first two programs, which is exactly why business administration and elementary education were chosen.”

The Panhandle Advantage allows a student to receive a high-quality education right here in the Panhandle for a fraction of the price at other institutions; all while enjoying the same services that are offered to on-campus students.