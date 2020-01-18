SCOTTSBLUFF – The Village at Regional West will host a free community Coffee Time program Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.

Floyd Smith of West Nebraska Family Research & History Center will present a program about genealogy.

Coffee Time is a free monthly community presentation for Village residents and the public. It is held in the main dining room at The Village. No reservations are required.

For more information about Coffee Time, call 308-630-2010.