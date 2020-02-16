TORRINGTON — What happens when a nerdy sports-loving brainiac whose housekeeping skills leave much to be desired takes in her neurotic neat-freak friend on the outs with her spouse? It’s a match dreamed up by the comic genius mind of Neil Simon and his classic comedy, “The Odd Couple,” will come to life March 19-28 at Eastern Wyoming College.
Based on the beloved 1980’s television series of the same name, “The Odd Couple,” is a timeless classic that will delight the entire family.
Performance dates are: Thursday/Friday/Saturdays March 19-21 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 22 and Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.; Thursday/Friday, March 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for Seniors over 60 and kids K-12, $3 for EWC students with ID and kids 5 and under are free. All tickets will be $5 for the Friday, March 20 performance.
