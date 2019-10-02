Theatre West announces 2020 season shows

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West is proud to announce its shows for the summer of 2020.

To open its 30th season, Theatre West will present "Songs for a New World" by Robert Jason Brown. This contemporary song cycle weaves together situations with one central theme: that moment of decision. Among the more popular songs of this musical are “Stars and the Moon” and “King of the World” which are sure to inspire all audiences.

The classic favorite, "Oklahoma!," will be brought to the Judy Chaloupka Theatre. This large ensemble musical was the first musical written by the Rogers and Hammerstein team. Familiar catchy songs highlight the romantic story where handsome Curly wins the heart of Laurey. This family-friendly musical will offer an enjoyable afternoon or evening activity for all.

The third show of the Theatre West 2020 season will be "Grease the Musical." With a score of early rock 'n' roll tunes, this upbeat musical follows teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure, politics, personal core values and love. Expect lots of toe tapping and dancing in the aisles as this musical rounds out the new season.

All shows will be performed in the Platte Valley Performing Arts Complex on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College. Season tickets will be available by Nov. 20. For more information, contact the Theatre West office at 308-635-6794.