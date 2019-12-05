SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome four new providers to its medical staff.

Lance Hoover, MD, is an anesthesiologist at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Anesthesiology. Regional West’s anesthesiologists develop an individualized anesthetic plan for each patient prior to surgery, and employ a full range of techniques to ensure patient safety and comfort before, during, and after every procedure. Dr. Hoover earned a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, and is board certified in Anesthesiology.

Ramzyeh Kaid, MD, and Hamza Mancy, MD, see patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay.

Dr. Mancy earned a medical degree from Al-Qadisiyah University College of Medicine, Diwaniya, Iraq, and is board eligible in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Kaid earned a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean, Saint Maarten, Netherland Antilles, and is board certified in Family Medicine. She will join Regional West in December.

Tiffany Klosterman, PA-C, is a physician assistant at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Orthopaedics. The clinic offers comprehensive orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care for arthritis, reconstructive surgery, hand disease, hand trauma, sports medicine, overuse disorders, arthroscopic surgery, pediatric musculoskeletal disease, and trauma.

Klosterman earned a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Methodist University, Fayettevile, North Carolina, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants as a physician assistant.

