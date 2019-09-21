SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West recently welcomed three new providers to its medical staff.

Matthew Malamet, MD, FACS, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. The practice is dedicated to providing comprehensive, innovative care for reconstructive surgery and aesthetic surgery while ensuring confidentiality and professionalism. Malamet earned a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, St. Maarten, N.V., and completed an aesthetic plastic surgery fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, New York, New York. He is double board certified in surgery and plastic surgery.

Siddhi Mehta, DO, sees patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay. Mehta earned a medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, Virginia, and is board eligible in internal medicine.

Lindsey Maas, WHNP-BC, is a nurse practitioner who sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. She and her colleagues provide women with a lifetime of complete care and specialize in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of all aspects of women’s health. Maas earned a Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Scottsbluff, and is certified by the National Certification Corporation as a women’s health care nurse practitioner.

To learn more about these providers, visit rwhs.org/find-provider.