SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center is proud to continue “Bach’s Lunches & Dinner,” a holiday celebration of live entertainment and culinary arts. One “box” lunch and one “box” dinner are scheduled.

The lunch is from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, and the dinner is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

West Nebraska Arts Center is a great place to do your holiday shopping. Memberships make excellent gifts, program manager Stephanie Cooley said in a press release. There is a nice variety of original artwork, cards, and prints for sale. Visitors can enjoy the annual North Platte Valley Artist Guild Annual Member Exhibit, which will be showing in the Main Gallery and runs through Dec. 2. In the Bronson Gallery Pinhole Photography by Paul Christian will be on display through Dec. 29.

“It is a play on words to call them Bach’s Lunches. The idea stems from combining the culinary arts with the performing arts and has a long standing tradition at WNAC. Many years ago, full place settings with nice china and glasses were used, but it has since evolved. This year we will put a surprise dessert in a box. The door prizes are holiday themed, with a little bit of art in the mix, of course. Handmade cards, miniature artwork, prints, etc. are some of the possibilities along with a few fun seasonal surprises. There are three drawings during the lunch and three for the dinner. It’s just our way of saying thank you for the support throughout the year,” Cooley said.

Cost is $25 per ticket for WNAC Members and $30 regular price for the dinner on Dec. 8, and $20 per ticket for WNAC Members and $25 regular price for lunch on Dec. 16. There will also be door prize drawings. Seating is very limited and tickets sell out fast.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, Dec. 5, by 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thewnac.com or by calling or visiting West Nebraska Arts Center.