Scottsbluff — 21st Century Equipment announces that the company has partnered up with Torrington Livestock, KNEB, and Kelley Bean Company to sponsor a benefit concert to support farmers affected by the Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen Irrigation District canal breach and tunnel collapse.

This benefit concert dubbed “Farmer Strong” will feature Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band and Ned LeDoux at the Gering Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday Oct. 5. 21st Century Equipment will donate 100% of the ticket proceeds to the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.

In addition to the concert ticket proceeds, area businesses/individuals have graciously donated the following items that will be auctioned off by Lex Madden of Torrington Livestock during the intermission between acts. 100% of the proceeds from this auction will also go into the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund.

— Dinklage Feeders: (2) halves of fresh beef plus processing (delivered to the butcher)

— WestCo: 4 Nebraska football tickets

— Section 107 on 10/26 featuring “Larry the Cable Guy” who leads cheers in that section

— Includes 2 night paid at the Embassy Suites within walking distance to the stadium

— Includes a $200 WestCo Gas Card.

— Sandberg Implement: Honda walk behind mower

— Pioneer Seed: Full (50 Bag) Tote of seed corn (variety/hybrid of the farmers choice)

— Provided by Fitts Seed, Marker Ag, Gordon Strauch, and Brett Meyer

— Jagers Livestock: $750 worth of buyer’s credit for show animals

— Terry & Lisa Gass: Butcher hog plus processing costs (delivered to the butcher).

— Lex & Jamie Madden: Colorado Rockies tickets behind home plate for a game to be determined

— Owen & Karen Palm: New 70” Flat Screen TV

— Casey & Tanya Jagers: 4 CSU tickets in section 132 for November 29 game with parking pass

— Eastern Wyoming College: Tuition for 1 Year

— Western Nebraska Community College: Tuition for 1 Year

“If we are successful with this benefit concert, I believe we can leverage our investment in these two great bands many times over for the benefit of the affected growers who, despite becoming eligible for crop insurance recently, and the imminent return of water to the canal system, still face devastating losses” said Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment. Palm went on to say “We hope to sell 2,500+ tickets for the concert and are hopeful that other businesses in the area purchase large blocks of tickets for their customers and employees. At the end of the night, our goal is to present a check for $100,000 to the Farmer Strong Disaster Relief Fund.”

“The relationships you develop with the Farmers & Ranchers that we depend on runs much deeper than the transaction. They are our customers, our neighbors, our friends, our partners, and they even feel like family at times”, says Terry Gass, VP of Marketing/District Manager of 21st Century Equipment. “We go where the Farmers & Ranchers go, financially and emotionally. We are honored that we can do something positive and give something back to them in their time of need.”

Tickets are $50, $35, and $25 each and are available at 21stCenturyEquipment.com, KNEB.com, and KGOSKERM.com. Advertising support for this event has been graciously provided by KNEB, KERM, KGOS, Star Herald, Torrington Telegram, and 21st Century Equipment.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, but cannot make it to the concert, please go to https://www.otcf.org/ and donate to the Irrigation Disaster Relief fund.