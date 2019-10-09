SCOTTSBLUFF — Tickets are on sale now for West Nebraska Arts Center’s annual fundraiser “Boos and Brews,” an adults-only Halloween beer tasting celebration that will be Friday, Oct. 25.

The event will be from 7-10 p.m. at the arts center, 106 E. 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Spend an evening in the gallery enjoying "Inheritance" art exhibit by artists Yelena Khanevskaya and Priscilla Bailey Sandoz in the main gallery and "Healthy Mind, Healthy You" art exhibit in the Bronson gallery. Sample a variety of beers from Flyover Brewing and Main Street Market Wine and Spirits, while listening to spooky music. There will be finger foods. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required — prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. There will also be a dessert auction.

This event is sponsored by Nossaman Petitt Law Firm, Main Street Market Wine and Spirits, Flowers on Broadway, and Bob and Sue Van Newkirk.

“I have always loved this event, it’s a chance to wear a costume and have good food and drinks with friends plus it is a great way to support the arts center” said Michele Denton, executive director at WNAC.

Proceeds will help fund programming at the arts center including classes and workshops for adults and youth, special events, gallery exhibits and repair damage from the recent hail storms.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased through Oct. 25. The 2019 Boos and Brews fundraiser is an adults-only event. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted and I.D. will be required.

Purchase tickets online at www.thewnac.com, visit the office at West Nebraska Arts Center, or call 308-632-2226. Cost is $20 for members of WNAC and $30 regular price.