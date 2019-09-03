Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming celebration of the September 15th Fiesta and Mexican Dinner.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 East 9th St.

Tickets can be purchased at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 632-2845 or Guadalupe center board members 641-4291 or 641-2437. The price per ticket is $10 each which includes a meal of a taco, enchilada, pork chile, beans and rice, dessert and drink.

Entertainment will also be included as well as a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the Guadalupe Center to help with programming directed for all community.