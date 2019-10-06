SCOTTSBLUFF — The Gering Civic Center will be the venue for Regional West Foundation’s annual gala, on Friday, Oct. 18.

The formal event begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. A silent auction will take place throughout the evening.

Dinner at 7 p.m. will be followed by a live auction, which includes vacation packages and much more.

It is a major fundraising event for Regional West Foundation. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward funding robotic‐assisted surgery with the purchase of the da Vinci Surgical System.

“As a regional referral center, local and regional patients rely on us for exceptional care. Our ability to

recruit skilled providers and talented surgeons depends on our continual investment in this medical center. To recruit them to our community, we must offer the tools they need so they can take care of us, our families, and our friends … now and in the future,” said surgeon Jeff Holloway, MD.

“This is the one event that brings our community leaders, health system leaders, and guests together to celebrate the advancement of health care through Regional West. Our main sponsors this year are Western States Bank, Ideal Linen, Hampton Inn & Suites and Conference Center, and Kelley Bean Company,” said Julie Marshall, Regional West Foundation director of development.

Tickets for the gala are available by calling Regional West Foundation at 308‐630‐2244.