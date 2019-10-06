SCOTTSBLUFF — The Gering Civic Center will be the venue for Regional West Foundation’s annual gala, on Friday, Oct. 18.
The formal event begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. A silent auction will take place throughout the evening.
Dinner at 7 p.m. will be followed by a live auction, which includes vacation packages and much more.
It is a major fundraising event for Regional West Foundation. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward funding robotic‐assisted surgery with the purchase of the da Vinci Surgical System.
“As a regional referral center, local and regional patients rely on us for exceptional care. Our ability to
recruit skilled providers and talented surgeons depends on our continual investment in this medical center. To recruit them to our community, we must offer the tools they need so they can take care of us, our families, and our friends … now and in the future,” said surgeon Jeff Holloway, MD.
“This is the one event that brings our community leaders, health system leaders, and guests together to celebrate the advancement of health care through Regional West. Our main sponsors this year are Western States Bank, Ideal Linen, Hampton Inn & Suites and Conference Center, and Kelley Bean Company,” said Julie Marshall, Regional West Foundation director of development.
Tickets for the gala are available by calling Regional West Foundation at 308‐630‐2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.