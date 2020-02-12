Titan Machinery Announces Plans to acquire the HorizonWest Case IH Dealer Group in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming.

Titan Machinery Inc, a leading dealer network of full-service agriculture and construction equipment stores, announced its plans to expand into the markets in Sidney and Scottsbluff, and Torrington, Wyoming.

With the retirement of the HorizonWest’s founding partner, Titan Machinery will acquire the assets of HorizonWest and will become the Case IH Agriculture Dealer in the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming.

In a press release issued Tuesday, HorizonWest General Manager Bruce McCracken said, “I am looking forward to the scale and capital Titan Machinery will bring to our complex. As the machinery becomes more sophisticated, Titan Machinery has the people and capital resources to not only handle the large multi-unit purchases, but also the product support people and processes needed with this technically advanced equipment.”

Titan Machinery CEO David Meyer said, “HorizonWest is a clean, organized and well managed group of stores.

“Farming practices, crops, and equipment is very similar to other Titan Machinery markets with both irrigated and dryland corn, soybeans, wheat, edible beans, sugar beets, and alfalfa being grown along with diversified cattle ranches and feedlots. There is a nice heritage of Case IH equipment in this market, and most importantly, an experienced and talented group of employees. These three Stores are contiguous to our existing stores in North Platte and Imperial, Nebraska and we are excited to begin doing business in these locations.”

The sale is anticipated to close on May 4.