TORRINGTON — St. Rose of Lima’s Guadalupe Society is hosting a BINGO fundraiser at the Parish Hall on March 15.

Doors will open at 12 p.m. with the games starting at 1 p.m.

Cash prizes include $50 single games with $500 Jackpot on last game. Cost is $20 for 12 games. Extra game packs will be sold individually. Concessions with food and drinks will be sold.

The Parish Hall is located at the corner of East E Street & 22nd Avenue in Torrington.