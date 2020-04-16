TORRINGTON — The 2020 Torrington High School Trailblazer Class Reunion has been canceled.

The event had been scheduled for June 5-7, however, this event will be postponed until the next scheduled Reunion June 3-5, 2022.

The database for this reunion includes graduates of Torrington High School from year 1938 to 1970. Please continue to forward information (additions/deletions/address changes) to Donna Cay Heinz; email, dbheinz@yahoo.som or phone, 307-532-3222.