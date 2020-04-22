A 21-year-old Torrington man died in a crash near Torrington Monday, according to the Wyoming State Patrol.

On April 20, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover that occurred around milepost 13 on Wyoming 154 near Torrington, at 11:59 p.m.

An investigation showed the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south on Wyoming 154 when the vehicle exited the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected to the left and overturned.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 21-year-old Torrington resident Kenneth Randall. Randall was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 21-year-old Gillette, Wyoming, resident Katelyn Cooley. Cooley was not wearing her seat belt and was transported to the Torrington Community Hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash.

Driver inattention and alcohol use is being investigated as possible contributing factors, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

This is the 21st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 45 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 31 in 2017 to date.