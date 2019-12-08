Torrington, Wyo. — The Torrington/Wheatland branch of the #American Association of University Women (AAUW) is having a Used Book Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 9 until 11 a.m. The book sale is in conjunction with the Eastern Wyoming College Library Freudian Sip coffee bar. The public is invited to come and buy books for all ages while enjoying coffee and bites provided by the library.

Nancy Moore, #AAUW member and co-chair of the Book Sale, said, “Books make great stocking stuffers, and who doesn’t enjoy a good book to read on a wintry evening.” Some of the popular authors include C.J. Box, Nora Roberts, Ruth Langan, and Patricia Potter.

Proceeds from the Book Sale will go to the #AAUW Scholarship Fund. AAUW’s 2019-2020 scholarship recipient was EWC student, Grace Fenn of Torrington.

#AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Although founded in 1881, #AAUW in Wyoming was not organized until 1938.

For more information on the Book Sale contact Nancy Moore at nancymoore19@hotmail.com, phone: 406-539-8873 or Jeri Ogborn at 307-575-8536. For information on #AAUW membership please contact Madelon Daniels at email: cretindog15@gmail.com, phone: 307-534-5586 or Janet Bass at email: jbass@uwyo.edu, phone: 307-532-3944.